Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Acquires 12,080 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,080 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in NIO were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,360,000. SIH Partners LLLP lifted its holdings in NIO by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 933,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,330,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,776,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in NIO by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,185,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 263,338 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Stock Performance

NYSE NIO opened at $3.52 on Monday. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $7.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.23). NIO had a negative return on equity of 113.83% and a negative net margin of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.39) earnings per share. NIO’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on NIO. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded shares of NIO to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.76.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

