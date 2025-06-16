Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Acquires 326 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 200.8% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 285.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.91.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE:FR opened at $49.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.08. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.31 and a twelve month high of $58.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.42.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 42.94% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $177.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.98 million. Analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.12%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

