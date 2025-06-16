Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Acquires New Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Franklin Electric by 168.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 189.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $84.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.87 and a twelve month high of $111.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.26 and its 200 day moving average is $95.37.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $455.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David M. Wathen sold 25,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total value of $2,164,758.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,175,780. This represents a 34.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David M. Wathen sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $2,066,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,402 shares of company stock worth $8,529,908. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FELE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $111.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

