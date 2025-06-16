Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Acquires New Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Members Trust Co lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 2,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of HD opened at $354.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $382.18. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $439.37.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The company had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson cut their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. KGI Securities raised Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Hsbc Global Res raised Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.77.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

