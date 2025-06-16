Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Acquires New Stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,263,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,222 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 446.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in CubeSmart by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 7,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on CubeSmart from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CubeSmart from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.36.

CubeSmart Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $42.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.98. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $34.24 and a 1 year high of $55.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.07.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. CubeSmart had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $273.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 123.08%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

