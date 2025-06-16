Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Acquires New Stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,847 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SUPN. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6,931.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,125 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 219.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SUPN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

SUPN stock opened at $32.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.02 and its 200-day moving average is $34.32. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.55 and a 1 year high of $40.28.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.