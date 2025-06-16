Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 15,964 Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diodes by 198.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diodes by 789.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diodes Stock Performance

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $49.15 on Monday. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $32.93 and a one year high of $86.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.65 and its 200 day moving average is $51.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.74 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $332.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.28 million. Diodes had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 3.28%. Diodes’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diodes announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Diodes from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Diodes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Diodes Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

