Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in IDEX were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in IDEX by 5.1% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group grew its stake in IDEX by 4.3% in the first quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 2,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 39.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 96,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,438,000 after acquiring an additional 27,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 329.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $215.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $264.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $206.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.50.

In other news, CFO Akhil Mahendra sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.89, for a total value of $45,222.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,035 shares in the company, valued at $910,781.15. This represents a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IEX opened at $177.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.89 and a 200-day moving average of $194.13. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $153.36 and a one year high of $238.22. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. IDEX had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This is an increase from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 45.01%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

