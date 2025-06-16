Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Buys 1,392 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV owned about 0.07% of NV5 Global worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 3,320.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 287.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in NV5 Global by 9,916.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NV5 Global by 296.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. 75.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of NV5 Global to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

NV5 Global Stock Performance

Shares of NVEE opened at $22.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day moving average of $18.99. NV5 Global, Inc. has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $26.14. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.89 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

