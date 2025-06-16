Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Buys New Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,461 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 153.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.
PTC Stock Performance
PTC opened at $169.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.27, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.18. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.38 and a 52-week high of $203.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.67.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PTC from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PTC from $202.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $210.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of PTC from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.69.
Insider Transactions at PTC
In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $318,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,960. This trade represents a 10.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
PTC Company Profile
PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.
