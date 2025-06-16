Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 48.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,288 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 70.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

In other news, President John P. Mullen sold 6,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.41, for a total transaction of $1,158,431.56. Following the sale, the president now owns 166,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,504,565.30. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.15, for a total value of $273,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,393 shares in the company, valued at $51,010,843.95. The trade was a 0.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,423 shares of company stock valued at $4,991,170. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GWRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $231.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Guidewire Software from $199.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.00.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $253.17 on Monday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.82 and a 12-month high of $263.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 703.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.41. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $293.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

