Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Has $281,000 Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bennett Selby Investments LP increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 1,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $280.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.40.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $310.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $303.01 and a 200-day moving average of $292.39. The company has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $257.59 and a one year high of $322.92.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 274.13%. The company had revenue of $753.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

Verisk Analytics declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.06, for a total transaction of $3,649,027.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,051,406.64. This trade represents a 14.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 5,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.10, for a total transaction of $1,723,783.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,036,588.10. This represents a 8.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,259 shares of company stock worth $7,553,769. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

