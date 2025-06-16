Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Has $800,000 Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,293,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,025,836,000 after buying an additional 174,121 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,644,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,041,000 after acquiring an additional 356,798 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,177,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269,652 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,949,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,672,000 after acquiring an additional 899,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Waste Connections by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,736,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $984,214,000 after purchasing an additional 150,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of WCN stock opened at $190.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.51 and a 1 year high of $201.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.75, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.62.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Connections had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th were given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WCN. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Connections from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial set a $220.00 target price on Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, April 25th. National Bank Financial upgraded Waste Connections to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 26th. Melius assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Monday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on Waste Connections

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.