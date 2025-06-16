Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Increases Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 48.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 987 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.9% during the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 27.7% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 17,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after buying an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.5% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 46.7% during the first quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $300,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $316.29 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $212.12 and a one year high of $317.63. The firm has a market cap of $103.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $303.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.11.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

