Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 149,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,098,000 after purchasing an additional 13,098 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 114,200.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SITE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.70.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Down 3.8%

NYSE:SITE opened at $118.58 on Monday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.25 and a 12-month high of $160.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.27.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.11). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $939.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

