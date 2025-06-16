Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Invests $277,000 in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV owned about 0.09% of NVE as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVE by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 41,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of NVE by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 20,061 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVE by 9,289.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NVE during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of NVE by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

NVE Stock Performance

NVEC stock opened at $68.52 on Monday. NVE Co. has a 52 week low of $51.50 and a 52 week high of $89.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.43 and its 200 day moving average is $70.46. The firm has a market cap of $331.43 million, a P/E ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.15.

NVE Dividend Announcement

NVE ( NASDAQ:NVEC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 58.33% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $6.95 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. NVE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.62%.

NVE Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

