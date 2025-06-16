Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Invests $527,000 in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 35,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 232.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cohu by 1,225.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Cohu by 172.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cohu by 826.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cohu by 413.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ COHU opened at $17.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.14. Cohu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.57 and a twelve month high of $36.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $830.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.25.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. Cohu had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Cohu’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COHU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Cohu from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Cohu from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cohu in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.43.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

