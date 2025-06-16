Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Invests $822,000 in Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waystar in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waystar by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Waystar by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Waystar by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Waystar during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Insider Transactions at Waystar

In related news, Director Paul G. Moskowitz sold 3,012,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $112,628,139.67. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,742,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,773,961.37. This represents a 13.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Christopher L. Schremser sold 8,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $349,921.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 438,044 shares in the company, valued at $17,775,825.52. The trade was a 1.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,664,620 shares of company stock valued at $324,520,903 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waystar Stock Performance

WAY opened at $38.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 432.56. Waystar Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $48.11.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The company had revenue of $256.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.47 million. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waystar Holding Corp. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Waystar to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Truist Financial set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Waystar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Waystar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Waystar from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Waystar from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Waystar Company Profile

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

