Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Onsemi by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 194,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 110,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 15,441 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ON shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Onsemi from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Onsemi in a report on Monday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Onsemi from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Onsemi from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Onsemi from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.12.

Onsemi stock opened at $51.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.39. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $80.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 5.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.63.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 22.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

