Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Purchases 187 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADC. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,767,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,147 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,382,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 1,036.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,171,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,271 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Agree Realty by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,212,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,512 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Agree Realty by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,523,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,315,000 after acquiring an additional 718,114 shares during the period. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of ADC opened at $74.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Agree Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $60.42 and a 12-month high of $79.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.93.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $169.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a jun 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.256 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 173.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Agree Realty from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $77.00 target price on Agree Realty and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADC

About Agree Realty

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.