Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Purchases New Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,765 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 4,580.0% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 347.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 98.0% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Itron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Itron from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Itron from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Itron from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Itron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.95, for a total value of $107,823.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,364 shares in the company, valued at $10,272,391.80. This represents a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary C. Hemmingsen sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.70, for a total transaction of $559,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 952 shares in the company, valued at $103,482.40. This represents a 84.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,905 shares of company stock worth $2,439,202. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Itron Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of ITRI opened at $121.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.82. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.11 and a twelve month high of $124.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. Itron had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $607.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.