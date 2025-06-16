Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Purchases New Shares in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 205.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period.

Impinj Stock Performance

Impinj stock opened at $104.39 on Monday. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.85 and a 52 week high of $239.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.08 and a 200-day moving average of $114.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.76 and a beta of 1.67.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. Impinj had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $74.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Impinj from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Impinj from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.38.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

