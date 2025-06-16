Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Purchases New Stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,210,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $444,909,000 after buying an additional 114,047 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,445,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,879,000 after buying an additional 105,034 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,920,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,492,000 after buying an additional 178,896 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,000,000 after buying an additional 28,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,503,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,743,000 after buying an additional 82,681 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.19, for a total transaction of $488,557.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 590,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,231,790.20. This represents a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $55,368.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 141,765 shares in the company, valued at $7,214,420.85. This trade represents a 0.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,561 shares of company stock worth $642,092 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on POWI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

Power Integrations Stock Down 4.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $55.13 on Monday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.78 and a 52-week high of $79.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.29.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $105.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.23%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

