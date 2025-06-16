Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Raises Stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 20,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 228.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 162,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 112,725 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 178,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 111,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 359,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 25,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

RXRX stock opened at $4.92 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.84. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $12.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.06). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 579.52% and a negative return on equity of 76.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. Recursion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Leerink Partners reduced their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.60.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

