Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,338,000 after purchasing an additional 15,133 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in EnerSys during the fourth quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in EnerSys by 35,119.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 123,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,289,000 after purchasing an additional 122,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EnerSys news, CFO Andrea J. Funk acquired 315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.20 per share, with a total value of $25,263.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 50,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,729. The trade was a 0.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shawn M. O’connell acquired 475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $39,786.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 43,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,604,192.80. The trade was a 1.12% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,085 shares of company stock worth $89,726. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ENS. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of EnerSys in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

EnerSys Trading Down 2.4%

NYSE ENS opened at $86.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $76.57 and a 52 week high of $112.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.87.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.19. EnerSys had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $974.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

