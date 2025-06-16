Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Sells 522 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,983,793.75. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 98,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $8,129,055.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 403,171 shares in the company, valued at $33,382,558.80. This represents a 19.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,506,925 shares of company stock worth $188,456,658 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $137.40 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $140.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 723.20, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.48 and a 200 day moving average of $95.01.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $883.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $94.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.30.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

