Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Sells 568 Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Dream Finders Homes were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 907.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc now owns 665,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after acquiring an additional 107,840 shares in the last quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $401,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,009,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,847,000 after purchasing an additional 594,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Dream Finders Homes in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Shares of DFH opened at $22.70 on Monday. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $39.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.86.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

