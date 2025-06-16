Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Takes Position in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 31,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CWAN. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,954,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,555 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,373,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,931,000 after buying an additional 2,931,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,879,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,607,000 after buying an additional 2,455,844 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $59,402,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 3,835.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,754,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,290,000 after buying an additional 1,710,141 shares during the period. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Friday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Clearwater Analytics Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of CWAN stock opened at $22.06 on Monday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $35.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.77.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 93.97%. The company had revenue of $126.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Clearwater Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Clearwater Analytics news, Director Kathleen A. Corbet sold 12,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $298,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,022.68. This represents a 46.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $1,154,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 876,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,244,249.86. The trade was a 5.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,334 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,199. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

