Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Takes Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 28,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCHP. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.53.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $112,396.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,979.14. This represents a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $29,980.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,472.92. This represents a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $65.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.38 and a beta of 1.48. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $34.13 and a 1 year high of $96.98.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $970.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.86 million. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18,200.00%.

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.