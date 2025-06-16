Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Takes Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,145,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 256.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 567,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,269,000 after acquiring an additional 408,355 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,359,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,623,000 after acquiring an additional 351,777 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,404,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,360,000 after purchasing an additional 260,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,145,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,960,000 after purchasing an additional 245,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

PCH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (down previously from $49.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.57.

PCH opened at $39.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.68 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average is $41.68. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52-week low of $36.82 and a 52-week high of $48.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $268.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.68 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 1.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 295.08%.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

