Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Takes Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox in the first quarter worth $710,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 17.7% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1,294.9% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 641,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,417,000 after purchasing an additional 595,895 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Roblox by 5.0% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 130,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus FCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 2.8% in the first quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC now owns 35,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $97.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.04. The firm has a market cap of $66.02 billion, a PE ratio of -67.13 and a beta of 1.56. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $34.41 and a twelve month high of $98.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 665.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Roblox from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Roblox from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wedbush increased their target price on Roblox from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Roblox from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Roblox from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.09.

View Our Latest Report on Roblox

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roblox news, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $550,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 325,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,819,696.87. The trade was a 1.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 229,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $12,026,684.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,649,667.84. The trade was a 50.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,253,072 shares of company stock worth $436,291,786. 12.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.