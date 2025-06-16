Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV Takes Position in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,785 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV owned about 0.09% of Simulations Plus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 33.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Simulations Plus Stock Down 4.9%

Shares of SLP opened at $19.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $383.52 million, a PE ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.13. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.66 and a fifty-two week high of $49.71.

Insider Activity

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.93 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 6.84%. Simulations Plus’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $670,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,344,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,062,701.07. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLP. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLP

Simulations Plus Profile

(Free Report)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.