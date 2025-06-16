Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Purchased by Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV

Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Balchem were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCPC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Balchem by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 1,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Stock Performance

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $161.53 on Monday. Balchem Co. has a 1-year low of $145.70 and a 1-year high of $186.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.03). Balchem had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $250.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Balchem’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $180.00 target price on Balchem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Sidoti raised Balchem to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

See Also

