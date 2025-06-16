Bay National (OTCMKTS:BAYN) versus Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL) Head-To-Head Analysis

Bay National (OTCMKTS:BAYN – Get Free Report) and Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Bay National has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern California Bancorp has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Bay National alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Bay National and Southern California Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bay National N/A N/A N/A Southern California Bancorp 2.94% 8.97% 1.09%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

55.4% of Southern California Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of Bay National shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Southern California Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bay National and Southern California Bancorp”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bay National N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Southern California Bancorp $150.68 million 3.10 $5.43 million $0.45 32.00

Southern California Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bay National.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bay National and Southern California Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bay National 0 0 0 0 0.00 Southern California Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

Southern California Bancorp has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 35.42%. Given Southern California Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Southern California Bancorp is more favorable than Bay National.

Summary

Southern California Bancorp beats Bay National on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bay National

(Get Free Report)

Bay National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It offers loans, deposits, investments and other banking and financial services through its subsidiary, Bay National Bank. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Lutherville, MD.

About Southern California Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides home equity lines of credit, business loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate and construction loans, small business administration loans, letters of credit, and personal and business credit cards. In addition, the company provides cash vault, sweep accounts, and remote deposit capture services; online and mobile banking services; courier service; lockbox services; and merchant services. It operates branches in San Diego, Orange, Ventura, Los Angeles, and Riverside counties, as well as the Inland Empire. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Bay National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bay National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.