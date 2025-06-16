Best Casino Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 13th

SharpLink Gaming, Flutter Entertainment, DraftKings, MGM Resorts International, Wynn Resorts, Churchill Downs, and PENN Entertainment are the seven Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are shares of companies that own or operate gambling establishments—such as brick-and-mortar casinos, racetracks with slot machines, or online gaming platforms. Their performance is closely tied to consumer discretionary spending, tourism trends, and regulatory changes, making them cyclical and potentially volatile investments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

SharpLink Gaming (SBET)

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

SharpLink Gaming stock traded down $21.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.84. 26,274,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,247. SharpLink Gaming has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $124.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.01.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Flutter Entertainment stock traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $268.32. 790,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,749. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $241.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.77. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of $174.03 and a 52-week high of $299.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $47.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 92.84.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,887,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,713,531. DraftKings has a one year low of $28.69 and a one year high of $53.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.70. The stock has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of -35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.63.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

MGM traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.41. 2,228,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,820,921. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $47.26.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of WYNN stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.96. 676,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,583,952. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $107.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.37.

Churchill Downs (CHDN)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.69. The company had a trading volume of 159,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,128. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.85 and a 200 day moving average of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.57. Churchill Downs has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $150.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.94.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

PENN traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.07. 945,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,016,497. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. PENN Entertainment has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $23.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.57.

