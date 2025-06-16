Best Financial Stocks To Follow Today – June 13th

Visa, UnitedHealth Group, Mastercard, Circle Internet Group, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Robinhood Markets, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are the seven Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares of companies operating in the financial sector, including banks, insurance firms, asset managers and other institutions that provide financial services. Their performance is often driven by interest rates, credit conditions and regulatory changes. Investors use financial stocks to gain exposure to banking, lending, investment management and insurance businesses. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

Visa (V)

Visa Inc. operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

NYSE V traded down $17.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $353.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,595,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,004,005. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.17. Visa has a 52 week low of $252.70 and a 52 week high of $375.51. The stock has a market cap of $652.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.94.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $316.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,060,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,147,307. UnitedHealth Group has a 1-year low of $248.88 and a 1-year high of $630.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $476.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Mastercard (MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Mastercard stock traded down $25.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $563.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,294,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,594. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $428.86 and a twelve month high of $594.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $553.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $543.65.

Circle Internet Group (CRCL)

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications.

Circle Internet Group stock traded up $17.73 on Friday, reaching $124.27. 14,618,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,881,561. Circle Internet Group has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $138.57.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $22.26. 77,478,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,674,037. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.00. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $57.95.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

NASDAQ HOOD traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $74.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,226,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,224,891. The firm has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.25. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $77.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $266.79. 3,029,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,502,911. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $251.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.88 and a fifty-two week high of $280.25. The company has a market cap of $741.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

