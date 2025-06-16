Blockchain Stocks To Watch Today – June 13th

Oracle, Applied Digital, Riot Platforms, Nukkleus, and Core Scientific are the five Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, support, or utilize blockchain technology—ranging from cryptocurrency miners and digital ledger platform providers to firms integrating blockchains into payments, supply chains, or other operations. Investing in these stocks offers exposure to the growth potential of decentralized-ledger innovation without buying cryptocurrencies directly, though their performance can be volatile and closely tied to technological advances and regulatory developments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $13.63 on Friday, hitting $213.49. 25,928,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,639,268. The company has a market cap of $597.13 billion, a PE ratio of 52.22, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. Oracle has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $214.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.44.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Shares of NASDAQ APLD traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.78. The stock had a trading volume of 37,031,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,389,223. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Applied Digital has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $15.42.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Riot Platforms stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 18,881,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,261,165. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83. Riot Platforms has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $15.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 4.53.

Nukkleus (NUKK)

Nukkleus Inc., a financial technology company, provides blockchain-enabled technology solutions worldwide. It focuses on providing software and technology solutions for retail foreign exchange trading industry. The company provides transactions platform for dealing and risk management services. It also offers cross-border payment and transactions solutions and blockchain-enabled financial services solutions to institutional investors.

Nukkleus stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,947,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,914. Nukkleus has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $78.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.16.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Shares of Core Scientific stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.13. 2,610,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,952,742. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 6.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.45. Core Scientific has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $18.63.

