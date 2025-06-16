BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG) Insider Sells $11,567,520.00 in Stock

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) insider Jon B. Rousseau sold 531,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $11,567,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,184,133 shares in the company, valued at $25,754,892.75. The trade was a 30.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ BTSG opened at $21.18 on Monday. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.46 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.64.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. BrightSpring Health Services had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in BrightSpring Health Services by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,102,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933,303 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BrightSpring Health Services by 24.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,633,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,651 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in BrightSpring Health Services by 41.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,172,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794,035 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BrightSpring Health Services by 264.7% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,772,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in BrightSpring Health Services by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,698,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,959,000 after acquiring an additional 328,977 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho set a $26.00 price target on BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BrightSpring Health Services from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BrightSpring Health Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.56.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

