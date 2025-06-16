Brokerages Set Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) PT at C$46.50

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:MEOH) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$46.50.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James set a C$40.00 target price on Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.
Methanex Stock Up 4.4%
Methanex Company Profile
Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.
