Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Has $5.20 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,746 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.1% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Drystone LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $196.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.76 and its 200-day moving average is $222.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.04 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $24,184,616.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,637,976.75. This trade represents a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $933,940.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,815.27. The trade was a 22.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,507 shares of company stock valued at $42,694,080 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Apple to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Apple from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.