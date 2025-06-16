Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Holdings Lifted by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,160,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,929,000 after buying an additional 367,703 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 1,270,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,146,000 after purchasing an additional 123,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,403,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,051,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,772,000 after purchasing an additional 197,187 shares during the period. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 961,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,023,000 after purchasing an additional 172,431 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Stock Down 3.6%

BURL opened at $228.44 on Monday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.92 and a fifty-two week high of $298.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.39 and a 200-day moving average of $256.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Travis Marquette sold 190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.63, for a total value of $45,149.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,746.54. This trade represents a 0.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 4,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total value of $1,185,063.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 70,006 shares in the company, valued at $16,797,239.64. The trade was a 6.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,579 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,839 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BURL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $297.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Burlington Stores from $254.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $345.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.43.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

