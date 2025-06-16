C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Tritonpoint Wealth LLC

Tritonpoint Wealth LLC cut its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth $31,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 252.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 419 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

CHRW stock opened at $93.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.03. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.90. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.23 and a 12-month high of $114.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 59.33%.

Insider Activity at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $555,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,959,782.22. This trade represents a 7.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on CHRW shares. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $117.00 to $115.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. TD Securities increased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.29.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

