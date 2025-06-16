Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Receives $52.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.50.

WHD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cactus from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Cactus from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $46.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.82. Cactus has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $70.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.49.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $280.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.22 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cactus will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.51%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Cactus during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cactus by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 113.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Cactus in the first quarter valued at $57,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

