Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Major Shareholder Sells $16,873,000.00 in Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.46, for a total transaction of $16,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,892,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,449,681,294.82. This represents a 0.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 9th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.27, for a total transaction of $16,513,500.00.

On Friday, June 6th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.99, for a total transaction of $34,699,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.58, for a total transaction of $16,979,000.00.

On Monday, June 2nd, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.94, for a total transaction of $16,297,000.00.

On Friday, May 30th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of Carvana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.16, for a total transaction of $16,258,000.00.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $296.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $100.05 and a twelve month high of $351.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $272.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.85. The firm has a market cap of $63.54 billion, a PE ratio of 188.99 and a beta of 3.65.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.76. Carvana had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Carvana’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Carvana by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Carvana by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Piper Sandler set a $340.00 target price on shares of Carvana and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.35.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

