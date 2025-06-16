Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Sells $8,970,760.00 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total value of $8,970,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 381,213 shares in the company, valued at $65,282,726.25. The trade was a 12.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 11th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $9,409,737.92.

On Thursday, May 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.68, for a total value of $7,997,989.12.

On Tuesday, May 13th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.85, for a total value of $7,797,358.40.

On Tuesday, April 8th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $5,284,497.92.

On Thursday, April 10th, Matthew Prince sold 2,311 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $249,010.25.

On Wednesday, March 19th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.32, for a total value of $6,145,690.88.

On Monday, March 17th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $6,101,164.48.

Cloudflare Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NET opened at $171.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -780.40 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $69.26 and a one year high of $181.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $479.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,200,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,544,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Cloudflare by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,257,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,399 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 856.3% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 934,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,604,000 after purchasing an additional 836,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cloudflare by 292.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,178,000 after purchasing an additional 804,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NET shares. Mizuho raised Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. CICC Research raised Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. KeyCorp started coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective (up from $112.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.92.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

