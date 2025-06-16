Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Sells $9,409,737.92 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $9,409,737.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 381,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,477,291.19. This represents a 12.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Friday, June 13th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.25, for a total value of $8,970,760.00.

On Thursday, May 15th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.68, for a total value of $7,997,989.12.

On Tuesday, May 13th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.85, for a total value of $7,797,358.40.

On Tuesday, April 8th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $5,284,497.92.

On Thursday, April 10th, Matthew Prince sold 2,311 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $249,010.25.

On Wednesday, March 19th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.32, for a total value of $6,145,690.88.

On Monday, March 17th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $6,101,164.48.

Cloudflare stock opened at $171.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.26 and a 12 month high of $181.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.28. The firm has a market cap of $59.51 billion, a PE ratio of -780.40 and a beta of 1.84.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $479.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.49 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NET. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on Cloudflare from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $151.00 target price (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.92.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 1,188.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 213.4% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

