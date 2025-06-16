Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Stake Raised by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 105.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Cognex were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Cognex by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 127,256 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 27,727 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Cognex by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 42,905 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cognex in the 4th quarter worth about $8,042,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Cognex by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cognex by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $30.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.80. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $22.67 and a 52 week high of $53.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CGNX shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Cognex from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cognex from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Hsbc Global Res cut Cognex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. HSBC cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Cognex from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

