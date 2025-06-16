Comparing Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD) & CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX)

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ:NMRD – Get Free Report) and CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.4% of Nemaura Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.3% of CVRx shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.4% of Nemaura Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of CVRx shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nemaura Medical and CVRx”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nemaura Medical $3,017.00 0.00 -$14.14 million ($0.39) N/A CVRx $52.87 million 2.89 -$59.97 million ($2.18) -2.69

Nemaura Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CVRx. CVRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nemaura Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Nemaura Medical and CVRx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nemaura Medical 0 0 0 0 0.00 CVRx 1 0 6 0 2.71

CVRx has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 147.44%. Given CVRx’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CVRx is more favorable than Nemaura Medical.

Risk & Volatility

Nemaura Medical has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVRx has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nemaura Medical and CVRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nemaura Medical N/A N/A N/A CVRx -116.91% -93.06% -51.78%

Summary

Nemaura Medical beats CVRx on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nemaura Medical

Nemaura Medical Inc., a medical technology company, manufactures continuous glucose monitoring system in the United States. It offers sugarBEAT, a non-invasive continuous glucose monitoring device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, as well as screen pre-diabetic patients. The company also offers proBEAT, a wellness guidance notes, that provide prompts and educate users on factors affecting blood sugar profiles, as well as conducts diabetes prevention and reversal programs. Nemaura Medical Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

About CVRx

CVRx, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure. It sells its products through direct sales force, as well as sales agents and independent distributors in the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

