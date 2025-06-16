Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.13.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Leerink Partners upgraded Compass Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Compass Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

In related news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 3,571,428 shares of Compass Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total value of $5,678,570.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathan Anderman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,340. This trade represents a 2,000.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 129,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 218.7% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 51,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 35,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

CMPX stock opened at $2.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $333.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.41. Compass Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $4.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.20.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

