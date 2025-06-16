Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) Shares Sold by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Corpay were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Corpay by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,752,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,702,000 after acquiring an additional 120,688 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Corpay by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,840,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,651,000 after buying an additional 1,000,699 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Corpay by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,045,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,847,000 after buying an additional 122,380 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corpay by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,949,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,890,000 after buying an additional 20,937 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corpay by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,732,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,962,000 after buying an additional 54,894 shares during the period. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corpay alerts:

Corpay Trading Down 7.7%

NYSE:CPAY opened at $322.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $326.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.20. Corpay, Inc. has a 52 week low of $247.10 and a 52 week high of $400.81. The company has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $0.01. Corpay had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 25.25%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.10 EPS. Corpay’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

CPAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Corpay in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Corpay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Corpay from $375.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Corpay from $440.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Corpay from $400.00 to $365.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Corpay

Corpay Profile

(Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.